Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash identified

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday as Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Meadowvale Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports Nunez was heading eastbound, just west of Meadowvale Road, and was approaching slowed or stopped traffic.

Another vehicle was heading westbound on the highway near Nunez’s vehicle when officers say Nunez turned into the oncoming lane to avoid crashing into the traffic slowing ahead of him.

Nunez’s car then crashed into the back of the vehicle in the opposing lane, causing that vehicle to overturn.

Nunez’s car then collided into the front of another oncoming vehicle.

Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene. Injuries to the others involved were described as ranging from minor to moderate.

CHP says drugs or alcohol to not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on it is asked to call Buellton CHP at (805) 688-5551.