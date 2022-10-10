Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash identified

154 crash.JPG
SB Co. Fire
154 crash.JPG
Posted at 4:13 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 19:13:49-04

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday as Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near Meadowvale Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports Nunez was heading eastbound, just west of Meadowvale Road, and was approaching slowed or stopped traffic.

Another vehicle was heading westbound on the highway near Nunez’s vehicle when officers say Nunez turned into the oncoming lane to avoid crashing into the traffic slowing ahead of him.

Nunez’s car then crashed into the back of the vehicle in the opposing lane, causing that vehicle to overturn.

Nunez’s car then collided into the front of another oncoming vehicle.

Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene. Injuries to the others involved were described as ranging from minor to moderate.

CHP says drugs or alcohol to not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on it is asked to call Buellton CHP at (805) 688-5551.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (11).png