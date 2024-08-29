Driver killed in late-night crash on Hwy 101 near Pismo Beach

A driver was killed in a crash in the Pismo Beach area late Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol reports it appears the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord was heading northbound on Highway 101 when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bridge rail near Price Street shortly before 11:15 p.m.

No other vehicles were reported to have been involved.

The driver from Arroyo Grande was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say he was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released.

CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that may help with the investigation to call CHP Officer Bradshaw at(805) 594-8700.

