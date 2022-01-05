Driver killed in New Year's Eve crash on Hwy 1 identified

The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a crash near Morro Bay on New Year's Eve as Jerome Perry, 62, of San Luis Obispo.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

CHP says Perry was driving in the left turn lane of southbound Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Road when he turned directly in front of a vehicle traveling northbound.

Investigators say the other driver tried to brake but was unable to avoid crashing into Perry's pickup.

After the crash, the CHP says Perry's truck immediately caught on fire and Perry was killed.

The other driver was not injured.

The CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Officer Mallory at the San Luis Obispo CHP office at (805) 594-8700.