Driver killed in rollover crash on Highway 227

UPDATE (1:23 p.m.) - CHP reports that the highway is back open to traffic in both directions.

___

(1:09 p.m.) - One person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 227 south of San Luis Obispo on Monday.

The crash was first reported at 11:52 a.m., about 1/2-mile south of Price Canyon near the Cold Canyon Landfill.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound lanes of the highway have been blocked by first responders.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

