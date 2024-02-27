Driver killed, passenger injured in crash at Oceano Dunes

One person was killed and another injured in a crash at the Oceano Dunes over the weekend.

State Parks reports staff were notified of the collision involving a recreational off-highway vehicle at around 2 p.m. Sunday near sand highway 22.

Rangers reportedly found the side-by-side at the bottom of what was described as a “large bowl” with visible damage to its roll cage and bystanders performing CPR on the driver.

Rangers took over life-saving measure attempts until CAL FIRE crews arrived but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was reportedly taken by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of injuries said to not be life-threatening.

Their names have not been released.

State Parks says no other vehicles were involved.

