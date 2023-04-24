Driver killed when pickup goes over side of Hwy 166

One person was killed when a vehicle went off Highway 166.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says emergency crews were requested at the scene in the eastbound lanes just west of Rock Front Ranch shortly before 8:15 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they say a pickup truck was located about 300 feet over the side of the road.

The vehicle appeared to have landed in water but was not submerged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

