For the second weekend in a row, San Luis Obispo police responded to a car stuck on the railroad tracks at California Blvd. and E. Foothill Blvd.

It happened early Saturday morning.

Police say the driver was not DUI but instead misunderstood the intersection and drove onto the tracks.

The same thing reportedly happened early on the morning of Saturday, July 15.

That driver also was not suspected of being under the influence.