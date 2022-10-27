Watch Now
Driver pronounced dead after crashing off Hwy 154

Posted at 4:27 PM, Oct 27, 2022
First responders were unable to save a driver who crashed along Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. east of Zaca Station Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the driver was heading west on the highway when it’s believed he suffered a medical emergency causing his Chevrolet pickup truck to go off the road and overturn.

Fire officials say firefighters and paramedics worked extensively to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway is open.

No other information was immediately available.

