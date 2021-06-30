Watch
Driver pronounced dead after suffering 'medical emergency' near Lompoc

Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 30, 2021
A driver was pronounced dead along Purisima Road near Lompoc Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol responded shortly after 11 a.m. to the westbound lanes of the road west of Mission Gate.

Officers say the driver was heading westbound when he began having medical problems.

He reportedly pulled over and became unresponsive.

First responders attempted life-saving measures but CHP says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as a 70-year-old Lompoc resident. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators are looking into whether the incident meets the definition of a traffic collision, although they say it does not appear that the man crashed.

