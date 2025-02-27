Driver pronounced dead on scene after solo vehicle crash near Santa Margarita

At around 2:40 a.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a solo-vehicle traffic crash on State Route 58, east if Red Hill Road near Santa Margarita.

According to officials, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was driving eastbound at a high speed.

The vehicle straightened out a curve in the roadway and ended up colliding into a tree.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

As for the investigation, California Highway Patrol has determined alcohol to be a factor. We'll provide updates as they become available.