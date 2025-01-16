Watch Now
Driver pulled from overturned truck after crash in San Luis Obispo

A driver was pulled from his truck after a crash in San Luis Obispo Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:19 p.m. on Froom Ranch Way leading out of the Irish Hills Plaza where Costo and Home Depot are located.

At least two vehicles appeared to be involved.

San Luis Obispo police say a man in the truck, which landed on its side, was extricated by firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.,

 

