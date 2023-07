Emergency crews were working to extricate a driver following a crash that is believed to have occurred hours earlier outside Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says crews were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 135 at Graciosa Road shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.

They say the vehicle was on its roof about 10 feet over the side of the highway, adding that the driver had reportedly been trapped for several hours.

No word on the extent of any injuries.