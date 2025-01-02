Driver slams into Vandenberg Village home early New Year's Day

A driver was taken into custody after crashing into the front of a home in Vandenberg Village just hours after the start of the New Year.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 2:26 a.m. Wednesday on the 4200 block of Sirius Avenue.

Officers say the 20-year-old driver from Lompoc sustained minor injuries, adding that alcohol was a contributing factor.

Officers on Thursday said they were unable to provide information on what may have occurred leading up to the crash or other information on the investigation as the report on the incident is not yet complete.

Plywood could be seen up along part of the front of the home the morning after the crash, along with a wooden beam out of place and damage to the grass.

