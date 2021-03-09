Menu

Driver suffers moderate injuries after 30-foot drop in Shell Beach

Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 03:53:38-05

According to the California Highway Patrol, a solo female driver was heading Northbound on Highway 101, just past the Maddie Road off-ramp in Shell Beach, before rear ending a vehicle.

The driver then attempted to flee the scene at upwards of 90 miles per hour. Shortly after, the driver's vehicle was seen upside down on Spyglass Drive after going over a guardrail at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, where officials say she suffered moderate injuries.

The driver that was rear ended was not injured.

CHP says empty containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle and taken for evidence. Officials believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but are waiting on the results of a toxicology test before confirming.

This is a developing story, we will continue to provide you with updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

