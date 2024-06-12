Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into Paso Robles home

One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a house in Paso Robles on Tuesday.

It happened at about 12:10 p.m. near the intersection of Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the vehicle crashed through a fence before hitting the home.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had to be extricated from the car. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. They are asking anyone with further information to contact the police department at (805) 237-6464.