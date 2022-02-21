Driver unhurt after rollover crash blocks Adelaida Rd. near Paso Robles

A rollover crash blocked Adelaida Rd. west of Paso Robles on Monday.

CHP reported the crash at about 11:48 a.m. at the intersection of Stag's Leap Way and Adelaida Rd. in the Adelaida area in north San Luis Obispo County.

Initial reports say the cab of a semi truck, not hauling a trailer at the time, rolled multiple times. CHP reports say that the rolling vehicle gouged holes in the road.

Officials say the driver was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved.

A fluid leaking from the cab was determined to be water.

The truck is blocking both east- and westbound lanes of the road. CAL FIRE SLO says the road will be closed for roughly two hours while crews clear the area.

TRAFFIC COLLISION: Adelaida Rd x Stags Leap Way. #StagsIC at scene of a single vehicle on its side, no injuries, and the road will be closed approximately 2 hours. #PasoRobles #CountyOfSlo pic.twitter.com/BLnRs7beNb — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 21, 2022

Officials have not said what caused the crash.