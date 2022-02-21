Watch
Driver unhurt after rollover crash blocks Adelaida Rd. near Paso Robles

CAL FIRE SLO
Fire officials were on scene of a rollover crash that blocked both lanes of Adelaida Rd. outside of Paso Robles before noon on Monday.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:47:32-05

A rollover crash blocked Adelaida Rd. west of Paso Robles on Monday.

CHP reported the crash at about 11:48 a.m. at the intersection of Stag's Leap Way and Adelaida Rd. in the Adelaida area in north San Luis Obispo County.

Initial reports say the cab of a semi truck, not hauling a trailer at the time, rolled multiple times. CHP reports say that the rolling vehicle gouged holes in the road.

Officials say the driver was uninjured, and no other vehicles were involved.

A fluid leaking from the cab was determined to be water.

The truck is blocking both east- and westbound lanes of the road. CAL FIRE SLO says the road will be closed for roughly two hours while crews clear the area.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

