Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic

With the holiday weekend comes traffic, and the Oceano Dunes was no exception.

Drivers were stuck in a hectic traffic jam especially around noon.

Cars backed up for long stretches in the area outside of the dunes.

Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.

"We entered in here earlier in the morning,” said Sergio Cora, an Oceano Dunes visitor stuck in traffic. “It took us an hour from the light to the beach and the entrance."

Nearly a month ago, California State Parks said that the Oceano Dunes is working on the Grand Avenue Track Out Project.

Because of that, the dunes closed Grand Avenue. The agency said visitors entering the park by car will be required to use the Pier Avenue entrance.

"Given the popularity of Oceano Dunes […] there is no ideal time to close one of only two park entrances to Pismo State Beach and Oceano Dunes SVRA," said California State Parks in a statement.