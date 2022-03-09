Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drivers in northern SLO Co. can expect overnight closures of Hwy 101

HWY 101.png
KSBY
HWY 101.png
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 21:11:04-05

Caltrans is working on two projects along Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The first project is just north of the Cuesta Grade. Caltrans will be working overnight on paving along Highway 101 northbound. This project is taking place overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9.

The second project is to replace concrete pavement on Highway 101 from Highway 58 in Santa Margarita to Traffic Way in Atascadero.

This project will continue weekly with full highway and ramp closures in each direction. Northbound will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. southbound.

Detours are along El Camino Real in Atascadero in each direction.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png