Drivers in northern SLO Co. can expect overnight closures of Hwy 101

Caltrans is working on two projects along Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County.

The first project is just north of the Cuesta Grade. Caltrans will be working overnight on paving along Highway 101 northbound. This project is taking place overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9.

The second project is to replace concrete pavement on Highway 101 from Highway 58 in Santa Margarita to Traffic Way in Atascadero.

This project will continue weekly with full highway and ramp closures in each direction. Northbound will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. southbound.

Detours are along El Camino Real in Atascadero in each direction.