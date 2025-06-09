Drivers to encounter bridge closure on San Simeon Creek Road starting Monday

A bridge repair project is set to close down part of San Simeon Creek Road starting on Monday.

According to the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works, drivers headed east of Highway 1 on San Simeon Creek Road will encounter a full closure of the bridge from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

From noon to 5 p.m., officials say there will be 15-minute delays on the bridge.

The project is set to last until June 13.

Outside of the 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. working hours, officials say the bridge will be open to traffic.