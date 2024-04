Drivers will encounter a Highway 101 lane closure in Santa Barbara County beginning this week.

Caltrans crew will begin repairing a retaining wall on Monday which will close one southbound lane along Highway 101 in the Gaviota area.

The closure will take place south of the Arroyo Quemada Bridge and will begin at 9 a.m.

Caltrans officials said the lane closure for this $1.5 million project is expected to be in place for four to five weeks, weather permitting.