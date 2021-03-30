Menu

Drone video shows progress being made at Hwy 1 construction site near Big Sur

Caltrans
Posted at 11:37 AM, Mar 30, 2021
Newly-released drone video shows progress being made on Highway 1 in Monterey County where a portion of the road washed away during a storm earlier this year.

Crews are using heavy equipment to fill the canyon with dirt in a large triangle shape so they can build a new road over the damaged 150-foot section.

Drainage is also being set up ahead of any more rain.

Caltrans is hoping the $11.5 million project will be completed early this summer and the highway back open on July 1.

The highway is closed from Big Sur north to Big Creek Vista Point.

Work was halted for a day last week after a body was discovered near the construction site.

