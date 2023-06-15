Drones, new technology help Grover Beach police make more arrests

The Grover Beach Police Department is seeing an increase in auto thefts this year, but they’re also seeing an increase in recovered stolen vehicles.

“In 2022 year to date we had zero recoveries. In 2023, same time period, we were at 11," said Grover Beach Police Department Commander, Jim Munro.

Commander Munro attributes the increase in recoveries to license plate reading technology, drone technology and an increase in staffing.

“Most of the folks that we arrest in these stolen vehicles are coming from outside of the area, specifically outside of the City of Grover Beach," said Commander Munro.

He says they see large numbers of offenders coming from the Central Valley and Santa Maria area, and in many cases the stolen vehicle is only one of the reasons they are stopped by police.

“When folks are driving stolen vehicles, they are typically committing other crimes. So, we want to stop them from coming into Grover Beach and using that stolen vehicle to either engage in some type of retail theft, fraud or any other crime,” said Commander Munro.

Sergeant Matthew Goodman says the department used drone technology during a recent incident involving a stolen vehicle, and it made all the difference, ultimately leading to an arrest.

“The suspect got out of the vehicle, fled on foot and was hiding in a creek bed in the darkness underneath the foliage and debris,” said Grover Beach Police Department Sergeant, Matthew Goodman.

YOU CAN RUN, BUT YOU CAN'T HIDE!



We're not sure why (maybe it's the amazing beach views?), but stolen vehicles seem to find their way to Grover Beach. Since Saturday, we've recovered three occupied stolen vehicles! pic.twitter.com/ODhqk4f5lX — Grover Beach Police (@Grover_BeachPD) June 13, 2023

With the help of the thermal camera on the drone officers were able to find the suspect.

“With the drone thermal camera they were able to locate the subject hiding in the dark and the pilot was able to help the officers on the ground locate the suspect and take him into custody,” said Sergeant Goodman.

In another recent incident involving a stolen vehicle officers were able to utilize the drone to clear a vehicle before sending officers in — increasing officer safety.

“For an officer, it gives them peace of mind because a lot of the time we go into the unknown and there’s a level of fear just not knowing what the threat is you’re going to come in contact with and with this technology we are able to feel a little bit stronger about going and approaching that threat because we’ve used technology to clear anything that might be there," said Sergeant Goodman.