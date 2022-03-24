Dropping lake levels prompt dispute at Cypress Ridge Golf Course

There is a growing dispute over who should fill a manmade lake at a golf course on the Arroyo Grande Mesa.

Avocet Lake is starting to dry up, prompting a back-and-forth over who is responsible for keeping the lake full.

The homeowner's association says that it is the responsibility of the golf course owner to fill the lake.

An attorney representing the association says the new owner is irrigating the golf course without replacing the water.

"We would like to see it restored to the way it always had been and for the golf course owner to do his duty and keep it maintained in a reasonable fashion," said John Bransfield who lives on the lakeshore.

Water was being pumped out of Avocet Lake on Wednesday which came as a surprise to some homeowners.

"The reaction is obviously shock here," said Matt Pimentel who also lives on the lake. "We've had previous board meetings and he's never shown at any of the meetings. So I think by him doing that it was pretty drastic."

Some homeowners are now concerned about the noise and environmental impact.

"This noise here and saying he's going to drain the lake, and then what? We're left with a big mud pile and dead fish and dead frogs and destruction. That is not what I signed up for here," said homeowner Teresa Bransfield.

The homeowners association says that no legal action has been made so far, adding that it is on the table if negotiations break down.

An attorney for the homeowners association hopes that they can reach an agreement that homeowners and the owner are satisfied with.

KSBY called the golf course owner's main office to request an interview. We were told he wasn't available so we left a message. At the time this article was published, we had not heard back.

KSBY plans to provide an update if we do hear back from the owner.