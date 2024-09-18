Drug overdoses found to be leading cause of death in teens to middle-aged adults in SLO County

According to the most recent data from the State of California, drug overdose is the leading cause of death for people in San Luis Obispo County ages 15-54.

According to the CDC,opioids are responsible for 70% of drug-related deaths.

The California Overdose Surveillance dashboard says in 2023, the county had 77 opioid-related deaths, 135 people visited an emergency department related to opioid overdose, and 46 people were hospitalized.

“Almost all of the opioid-related overdose deaths for young people 15 to 29, almost predominantly all fentanyl," said Jennifer Rhoads, Opioid Safety Coalition Coordinator.

From 2017 to 2022, drug overdoses claimed the lives of 220 people in the county. Breaking down the numbers, that’s 26 15-24 year-olds,72 25-34 year-olds, 56 35-44 year-olds, and 66 45-54 year-olds.

“A lethal dose is considered to be two milligrams," Rhoads added. "That amount of powdered fentanyl could sit on the tip of a pencil.”

Glenn Ferdinand was visiting San Luis Obispo County from Southern California on Tuesday and said his cousin's teenage daughter and her friend died of fentanyl overdoses at a party in May.

“It was agonizing," Ferdinand said. "But it's out there. The kids are using it. They're getting introduced to it at parties. Kids that never had any experience with it are getting handed a pill at a party or something laced with fentanyl.”

After dropping his son off at Cal Poly for his freshman year, he says speaking with his four sons on the topic has helped them avoid any potential dangers.

“Just parents, check in with your kids," the father reiterates."I talk about this with my kids. I've raised four boys. My youngest is 14. And, you know, we talk about it.”

