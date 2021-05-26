Drugs, guns seized during search of Templeton home, authorities say

One thousand counterfeit pills with fentanyl were seized along with other drugs and firearms after a search warrant was served at a Templeton home earlier this month, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says detectives from its special operations unit along with the probation department and Homeland Security investigation special agents served the search warrant at a home on the 50 block of Brewer Street on May 13.

The search led to the discovery of five ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 8.5 ounces of heroin and 1,000 counterfeit M30 pills with fentanyl valued at $10,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities add that $10,000 was also located along with four firearms, one having been reported as stolen.

Domingo Guerrero, Jr., 35, was arrested and faces charges including possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

As KSBY reported last month, the sheriff’s office says the number of drug-related deaths and fentanyl overdoses in San Luis Obispo County are on the rise.

So far in 2021, there have been 17 drug-related deaths. Authorities say 10 of those people had fentanyl in their system.