DSH: Additional data improperly accessed in Atascadero State Hospital breach

The Department of State Hospitals (DSH) announced today that more data was improperly accessed in a breach at Atascadero State Hospital.

The DSH's ongoing investigation of the breach first identified on Feb. 25, 2021, reveals the following additional data was accessed:



Personal information including addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, and driver's license numbers of 80 individuals

Immigration information of 38 individuals

Date of birth and the last four digits of the social security numbers of approximately 20 individuals

Health information related to the employment of approximately 81 individuals who are either employees, former employees, or DSH job applicants

The investigation has already found a former employee improperly accessed approximately:



1,415 patient and former patient names

617 employee names

COVID-19 test results and health information necessary for tracking COVID-19

Personally identifiable and protected health information of 1,735 current and former employees

1,217 DSH job applicants who never became DSH employees

DSH currently has no evidence there has been any use or attempted use of the information compromised by the breach.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting the DSH in its investigation. Previous updates on the breach can be read here.

