DSH: Additional data improperly accessed in Atascadero State Hospital breach

The Department of State Hospitals (DSH) announced today that more data was improperly accessed in a breach at Atascadero State Hospital.
The DSH's ongoing investigation of the breach first identified on Feb. 25, 2021, reveals the following additional data was accessed:
- Personal information including addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, and driver's license numbers of 80 individuals
- Immigration information of 38 individuals
- Date of birth and the last four digits of the social security numbers of approximately 20 individuals
- Health information related to the employment of approximately 81 individuals who are either employees, former employees, or DSH job applicants
The investigation has already found a former employee improperly accessed approximately:
- 1,415 patient and former patient names
- 617 employee names
- COVID-19 test results and health information necessary for tracking COVID-19
- Personally identifiable and protected health information of 1,735 current and former employees
- 1,217 DSH job applicants who never became DSH employees
DSH currently has no evidence there has been any use or attempted use of the information compromised by the breach.
The California Highway Patrol is assisting the DSH in its investigation. Previous updates on the breach can be read here.