Ducklings rescued from storm drain by Paso Robles Fire Department

On Thursday morning a mother duck was walking with her ducklings when her ducklings fell through the grate of a nearby storm drain.

A Paso Robles firefighter quickly jumped in to help the ducklings by collecting them in a bucket and reuniting them with their mother, but one duckling traveled deeper into the drain.

The fire department called the police department's duck "expert" who, according to the fire department, keeps a hen duck call in his car at all times.

The sergeant mimicked the sounds of mama duck, and the duckling came running toward the opening in the drain and into the hands of a fire fighter. The mother duck was reunited with her 12 ducklings and were last seen headed for Deeds.