A DUI checkpoint in Santa Maria led to one arrest over the weekend.

The checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday along the 500 block of East Main St.

Santa Maria police say one driver was arrested during that time on suspicion of DUI and another was cited for driving while unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

A total of 141 vehicle were screened.

Police say additional checkpoints will take place in the coming months.