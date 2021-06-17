Zoo to You employs popsicles, ice, misters to keep animals cool in the heat

People are not the only ones trying to beat the heat.

Zoo to You in Paso Robles is taking extra measures to make sure the animals are staying cool.

Whether it’s a skunk enjoying a pool filled with ice or a bear taking a dip with a waterfall above, animals at the zoo have plenty of options to cool down when not soaking up the sizzling sun.

“We go through hundreds of bags of ice every summer and we also make lots of popsicles ourselves, freezing fruit and making smoothies and freezing those,” said Cole Moore, Zoo to You Head Zookeeper.

It’s the first time this year the nonprofit has needed to give the animals different options to beat the sweltering heat.

“We give them mister systems,” said Samantha Jackson, Zoo to You Conservation Ambassadors Chief Officer of Operations. “We change their water constantly throughout the day while it's hot. We hose down their enclosures. We hose around all of the enclosures to keep the ground kind of cool.”

The animals have shade to hang out in as well.

But for some of the animals, like the red kangaroos, besides snacking on popsicles, they’re used to the heat and dryness so they especially thrive in Paso Robles.

“They’ll lick themselves and get themselves all nice and wet,” Jackson explained.

The staff interacts with the animals as they work to keep them comfortable and hydrated as well.

“And just make sure they have all the different options to keep them cool and happy in the summer,” Jackson said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoo to You would typically visit 300 California schools each year.

Now, it's offering experiences at its Paso Robles location.

For more information on how to book a tour, click here.