E-bike program being offered in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Association of Goverments is bringing an electric bike program to Santa Maria for the month of November.

The “EZBike project” is a measure to reduce traffic and air pollution in Santa Barbara County.

It will provide free e-bike demos to residents and commuters in Santa Maria.

These demo events will be at the Santa Maria Center for Employment Training, located at 509 W. Morrison Ave, and Bici Centro Santa Maria, located at 310 E. Oak St.

The demos will be over a five-day period and will allow those participating to take the e-bikes home.

You can reserve a bike at this website.

"They're a viable option for people to not sweat going up hills, to have longer distances, and to be able to get to work, or school, or the market in a really environmentally friendly, healthy, and safe way,” said Nancy Eckart, SBCAG’s e-bike coordinator, traffic solutions division.

The ”EZBike project” will rotate to other parts of Santa Barbara County after November.