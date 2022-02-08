Early Child Care programs to receive free at-home COVID-19 test kits and PPE

Children's Resource & Referral (CRR) announced Monday that it will be distributing over 12,000 free at-home COVID-19 antigen test kits and Personal Protective Equipment to Santa Barbara County Licensed Child Care Sites and Licensed Exempt Centers.

The contactless drive-thru distributions will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the CRR Santa Maria Building located at 124 W Carmen Ln from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the CRR Santa Barbara Building located on 4141 State Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registered Licensed Santa Barbara County Child Care Sites and Exempt Child Care Centers are eligible to receive one antigen home test kit for every child enrolled at a licensed care site while supplies last.

To pre-register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppe-supplies-covid-test-kit-distribution-for-child-care-tickets-261403794787 [eventbrite.com]

CRR received the allocation of at-home antigen COVID-19 test kits from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the California Department of Social Services.

PPE includes N95 adult masks, children’s surgical masks, hand sanitizer, and antigen test kits.

The CDC and CDPH encourage individuals and families to also order free at-home test kits online at covidtests.gov.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Portal at publichealthsbc.org.