1 seriously injured after early morning crash blocks Hwy 1 near Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The front of a white Prius was crushed after it collided with a large tractor along Hwy 1 east of Santa Maria early Thursday morning.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 09:03:40-04

A two-vehicle crash blocked a section of Hwy 1 west of Santa Maria Thursday morning.

The crash was called in at about 4:43 a.m., when CHP says a Toyota Prius collided with a farm tractor along Hwy 1 just north of Ray Rd., about 7 miles north of Black Rd.

The Prius had major front-end damage, CHP reports.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say both passengers in the Prius were hurt. One had minor injuries and another had severe injuries. They were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

A large tractor was involved in the crash, which happened before 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The tractor operator was unhurt.

Fire officials say it was foggy when the crash occurred.

Initial reports indicate the crash occurred in the northbound lane of Hwy 1. Responding emergency vehicles have blocked both directions of traffic.

Two medics were among the crews called to the crash.

