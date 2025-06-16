Early-morning fire damages home in Oceano

Investigators are working to determine what caused a home to go up in flames Monday morning in Oceano.

Firefighters were called to the home on the 1400 block of 16th Street at around 5:22 a.m.

The first firefighters on scene reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

Five Cities Fire Authority Battalion Chief Ryan Bird says fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to other nearby structures.

Around 90 percent of the home is said to be damaged, but the four people inside were able to make it out safely, according to Bird. He says one firefighter did require stitches after receiving a cut to their finger.

Bird says there was a lot of stuff inside the home, making it difficult to fight the fire.

The Red Cross was called out to assist the people who lived there.

Five Cities Fire was assisted by crews from CAL FIRE and a truck from SLO City Fire.