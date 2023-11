A fire damaged a home in Los Alamos early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at 1:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Coiner Street.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the residents were alerted to the fire by their smoke detector.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof on fire. It took less than 40 minutes to knock down the fire, and crews were reportedly able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the attic surrounding the chimney area.