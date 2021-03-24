Menu

Early-morning fire damages Santa Maria restaurant

KSBY
Fire damaged the Swiss Restaurant in Santa Maria
Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 17:18:59-04

An early-morning fire forced the temporary closure of a Santa Maria restaurant.

Workers at Swiss Restaurant, located at 516 N Broadway, say the fire started on the outside, near the back of the building and outdoor serving area.

Firefighters reportedly arrived on scene around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area.

Workers say Santa Maria police and fire collected video from cameras in the area.

Police and fire have not yet commented on the investigation.

No word on the cause of the fire or when the restaurant may re-open.

