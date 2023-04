Police in Lompoc are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 500 block of South R Street.

Police say one person at the home was hurt and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Investigators believe the person was shot when one or more people opened fire from outside the house shooting through the front door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department.