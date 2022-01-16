Early-morning shooting under investigation in Santa Maria

Police are investigating reports of an early-morning shooting in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police say a boy, whose exact age was not released, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday with gunshot wounds to his leg.

Police responded to the hospital and say the boy told them he had been walking in the area of Railroad and McElhaney Avenue when he was shot.

Investigators say they were unable to locate a crime scene or evidence of a shooting in that area.

The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

