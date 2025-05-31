Early morning vegetation fire near Nojoqui sparks investigation

Authorities are investigating after a vegetation fire broke out beside Highway 101 near Nojoqui early Saturday morning.

Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck reported the fire in a post on X at 1:12 a.m.

The official says fire crews responded to the blaze just off of southbound Highway 101, 1/2 mile north of Highway 1, around 12:19 a.m.

The fire was reportedly burning in the understory of trees adjacent to the highway.

Safechuck reports that the blaze grew to about 1/2 an acre before firefighters stopped forward progress at around 1 a.m.

According to SBC Fire, firefighters continued to work in the area to ensure mop-up of the remaining hot spots.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.