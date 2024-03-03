Early voters take advantage of special Saturday hours at the County Clerk-Recorder's office

The San Luis Obispo and the Atascadero elections offices held special office hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Election officials were there to help local voters with questions, who lost or damaged their ballot and needed a new one, and for those turning in their vote by mail ballot.

“Some people are registered as no party preference, so they don't see presidential candidates on their ballot and they might want to vote for president so they can come in and walk them through the process of how they get a ballot that has presidential candidates on it," Erin Clausen, Public Information Specialist for the Clerk-Recorder's office said.

Clausen said opening the Saturday before Primary Election Day helped many community members who may prefer to hand in their ballot and vote early.

“Some people [work] Monday to Friday, but they can come in on Saturday morning and they still get that interaction with someone to say, here's my ballot and they know it's counted," Clausen explained. "They feel good about that.”

Atascadero resident and retired veteran, Steven Ladwig, tells me he voted by mail as soon as he received his ballot because it's his obligation as an American citizen and one vote can make a difference. Especially at a local level.

“I will say the homelessness in Atascadero is getting worse," Ladwig commented on his local community. "I see more and more people every day, and I would love to see something in North County other than the wonderful ECHO we established.”

Other community members in San Luis Obispo County feel more comfortable placing their ballot the day of elections so they know their ballot is counted immediately rather than days later

“I prefer to vote in person at the precinct with a precinct ballot, because that's the only way my vote will be counted on Election Day," Margaret Carman, Morro Bay resident explained. "That ballot is counted on the night of election at the city council, at the city clerk's office."

While foot traffic was slow for both county locations, community members were helped with their questions and damaged ballots and the Clerk-Recorder’s office told me they emphasize community members to get out and vote for their local elections

“There’s a couple important things, our supervisors race [and] the United States Senator for California is super important," Clausen emphasized. "I mean, we have two senators that represent California in Washington. And so it's a six year term for the full term. So we definitely want people's voices heard and we want them to go ahead and vote for that”

Eight o'clock Tuesday night is the last time you're able to turn in your ballot for your vote to be counted in this Presidential Primary Election.