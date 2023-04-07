Earth Day volunteer event at Montaña de Oro State Park on Saturday

In celebration of Earth Day this month, California State Parks officials are seeking volunteers to help out with climate action-related projects this Saturday, April 8 at Montaña de Oro State Park.

Projects will include coastal bluff habitat restoration, native plantings in the Islay Creek Campground, and improvements to the native plant garden.

Volunteers should come prepared to work outside with appropriate sun and clothing protection as well as refillable water bottles. All tools and equipment needed for the work will be supplied.

To volunteer please register at calparks.org or in-person on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Spooner’s Ranch House in Montaña de Oro State Park.