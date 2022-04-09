Earth Shine volunteer cleanup event to be held in San Luis Obispo

Earth Shine is making its way to San Luis Obispo with a volunteer community cleanup event at Meadow Park on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Volunteers will meet at Meadow Park before heading out into the community to pick up litter in areas of need.

Earth Shine will supply everything a volunteer needs to make a difference, including grabbers, safety vests, gloves, and bags.

The non-profit organization will also dispose of all the trash collected throughout the event.

Volunteers are advised to wear long pants and closed-toed shoes to stay safe, wear a hat or sunscreen to be protected from the sun and bring a water bottle to stay hydrated.

Earth Shine organizes cleanup days every second Saturday of the month on the Central Coast and every third Saturday of the month at the River Walk in Paso Robles.

The next event is scheduled to take place on May 14 at the Nipomo Branch Library.