A stretch of East Main St. in Santa Maria is up for repairs starting Wednesday, city officials announced.

Crews will be at work on roughly 1.7 miles of the road stretching from Panther Dr. to the entrance of the Santa Maria Regional Landfills, repairing asphalt and filling potholes.

The work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 20-21 and 27-28.

Flaggers will direct traffic while the work is in progress.