Highway 154 closed due to crash, fire

UPDATE (12:47 p.m.) - According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, three vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with moderate to major injuries.

The brush fire is estimated to be about 1/2-acre with a slow rate of spread. Firefighters are actively working to contain the fire.

Officials say Highway 154 near Paradise Road is expected to remain closed in both directions for the next hour. Travelers may take Highway 101 as a detour.

___

(12:34 p.m.) - Eastbound Highway 154 near Highway 246 is closed to traffic as a result of a vehicle crash and brush fire.

The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, one of the vehicles involved became engulfed in flames, which spread to nearby vegetation.

Traffic in both directions is being affected.

It's unknown when the highway will be reopened.