The eastbound lane of Highway 154 is closed due to pavement cracking in Santa Barbara County

Attention drivers in Santa Barbara County—the eastbound lane of Highway 154 is closed from State Route 192 to the 154/246 roundabout.

Caltrans District Five says this is due to pavement cracking.

This cracking happened in an existing emergency project repair slip-out.

Local residents will have access but will not be able to move past the damaged roadway on each side of San Antonio Creek Road, according to Caltrans.

There is a 24/7 flagging operation in effect on the shoulder of the highway.

Caltrans also says that there is continued movement on the adjacent slope.

However, U.S. Highway 101 remains open at this time.