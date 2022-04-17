Easter egg hunt for people with special needs

Spyglass Park in Shell Beach saw the community come together for a remarkable Easter event.

It has been annual egg hunt for over seven years specifically for people with special needs and their families.

There was a barbecue with over 300 hot dogs, a bounce house, pre-filled eggs and of course, the Easter bunny.

This event had no age limit, and all were welcome. Organizers said the goal is to give everyone access to an Easter egg hunt during the holiday.

"We love everyone that comes, they come from Paso Robles, down to Santa Barbara,” said Jacqui Banta, the event’s organizer. “We had people come all the way from Fresno the last time and it's because they know that they are loved and they're valued throughout our community."

Helium balloons were tied to the Easter eggs, so that people who were in wheelchairs could access the eggs themselves by pulling the ribbons and placing them in their baskets.