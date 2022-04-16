Easter weekend brings crowds to Pismo Beach

It's Easter weekend and the holiday is bringing plenty of tourists to the Central Coast.

According to Visit SLO CAL, Easter tourism numbers are expected to be on par with or even better than last year.

Downtown Pismo Beach is drawing visitors from across the country and even around the world.

"We actually heard a lot about it before, we heard that it would be the go-to place for a nice sunset," said Diogo Agostinho, who is visiting from Denmark and is originally from Portugal.

For many, the Central Coast is one stop on a road trip up the California coast.

"We're from Portugal, there's also a lot of traffic and nice sunsets. There's definitely some kind of cool vibe here," said one visitor.

Others are staying a little closer to home and visiting family, showing that Easter weekend is the perfect excuse to getaway.

"My family has a place in Avila Beach so I took my brother's surfboard and I just want to post it at my Avila House," said Jacob Michael Espinola, who is visiting from Southern California. "I'm really family-oriented and family is key, so stay close."

San Luis Obispo Airport officials say they've seen an increase in travelers as many schools are out for Spring Break.

They say that airport traffic is at or above last year's levels.

