Eat out in SLO County Wednesday to help support Maui wildfire relief

Nearly two dozen restaurants across San Luis Obispo County are joining forces to help people affected by the Maui wildfires.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, participating restaurants will donate 10% of their sales to be split between the Maui Strong Fund and the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Worker Fund.

Restaurants participating in the fundraiser include:

San Luis Obispo



Luna Red Restaurant & Bar

Novo Restaurant & Lounge

Humble Oven Co.

Flour House

Brooks Burgers

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

Big Sky Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Old SLO BBQ Co. (Higuera St.)

Old SLO BBQ Co. (Broad St.)

Cool Cat Cafe

South County



The Quarterdeck Seafood Bar & Grill

Mason Bar & Kitchen

Rooster Creek Tavern

Cool Cat Cafe

Brooks Burgers

Lido Restaurant & Lounge

Pismo Fish & Chips

North County



Della’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Cocktails

The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

North Coast



Robin's Restaurant

Mezzo Italiano

Indigo Moon

More restaurants may be added to the list in the coming days. Visit lunaredslo.com/blog/help-maui-fundraiser for an updated list.

