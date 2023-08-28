Watch Now
Eat out in SLO County Wednesday to help support Maui wildfire relief

Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Nearly two dozen restaurants across San Luis Obispo County are joining forces to help people affected by the Maui wildfires.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, participating restaurants will donate 10% of their sales to be split between the Maui Strong Fund and the Kokua Restaurant & Hospitality Worker Fund.

Restaurants participating in the fundraiser include:

San Luis Obispo

  • Luna Red Restaurant & Bar
  • Novo Restaurant & Lounge
  • Humble Oven Co.
  • Flour House
  • Brooks Burgers
  • Black Sheep Bar & Grill
  • Big Sky Farm-to-Table Restaurant
  • Old SLO BBQ Co. (Higuera St.)
  • Old SLO BBQ Co. (Broad St.)
  • Cool Cat Cafe

South County

  • The Quarterdeck Seafood Bar & Grill
  • Mason Bar & Kitchen
  • Rooster Creek Tavern
  • Cool Cat Cafe
  • Brooks Burgers
  • Lido Restaurant & Lounge
  • Pismo Fish & Chips

North County

  • Della’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Cocktails
  • The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar

North Coast

  • Robin's Restaurant
  • Mezzo Italiano
  • Indigo Moon

More restaurants may be added to the list in the coming days. Visit lunaredslo.com/blog/help-maui-fundraiser for an updated list.

