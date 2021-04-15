ECHO homeless shelter exceeds grand opening expectations

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Paso Robles far exceeded its opening goals in just four months at the new facility located in the former Motel 6.

Organizers said more than 274 people, including 27 children, used the overnight shelter and ECHO services within the first four months of opening.

Also in just the past four months, ECHO's partnership with the Housing Authority of SLO (HASLO) and People's Self-Help Housing helped 10 individuals who had been experiencing homelessness in the Paso Robles community find permanent housing.

Organizers with ECHO said their original goal when opening was to place that number of people in some type of stable housing situation with in six months.

"We are so pleased with the early results of our new facility in Paso Robles," said Wendy Lewis, President & CEO of ECHO.

Project Homekey provided for the purchase and renovation of the Paso Robles Motel 6 property into a 60 bed homeless services center and shelter, along with 60 units for affordable housing, which is managed by HASLO.

Project Homekey is a program of the State of California administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD for the purpose of protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness and are impacted by COVID-19.

Since opening officially on December 7, ECHO has hired a staff of eleven people to work with people living in the riverbed and on the street.

ECHO operates three safe and secure overnight shelters in Atascadero and Paso Robles to meet the immediate needs of families and individuals who have become homeless.

