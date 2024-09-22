ECHO hosts 13th annual Long Walk Home

Hundreds of people came together in Atascadero on Saturday to take part in the 13th annual Long Walk Home fundraiser for local non-profit ECHO.

The El Camino Homeless Organization— or ECHO, for short— provides meals and shelter for homeless people in the community while also helping them find a job and permanent housing.

During Saturday's fundraiser, attendees walked about a mile through downtown Atascadero to help raise funds for the Atascadero and Paso Robles ECHO facilities.

"It's one of our most vital fundraisers that ECHO puts on each year to raise funds and provide life-changing services that help the community," Wendy Lewis, president and CEO of ECHO, said.

So far, ECHO has raised $50,000 from the walk on Saturday.

The organization has helped over 250 individuals and families receive housing this year.

ECHO is always accepting donations through its website.

