ECHO hosts evening Empty Bowls fundraiser in Paso Robles

The El Camino Homeless Organization hosted its second Empty Bowls fundraiser of the month Thursday night.

The evening event was at Studios in the Park in Paso Robles.

It featured live music, studio art, curated wine selections, and soup made by local chefs.

Those who attended were able to take home an artisan ceramic bowl, along with a souvenir wine glass.

All the money raised will go toward ECHO’s goal of finding permanent stable housing for people facing homelessness.

“Almost 100% of the funds raised from this event, because everybody donates, will go into programming that gets people housed. It's looking like we're going to raise over $100,000 this year, the most in our history, and we are so excited to put that funding to use and get people back into housing," said Wendy Lewis, the El Camino homeless organization CEO.

ECHO also hosted a fundraiser last Thursday at the Atascadero Bible Church.

That event featured artisan bread from local bakeries, and soup, stews, and chowders from local chefs.